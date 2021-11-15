NFTs have been all the rage as of late. The crypto-based art projects are all over the place at this point, and if you go on social media, you will notice that many celebrities have changed their profile pictures to some of the art they have purchased. Perhaps the biggest NFT project so far is Bored Ape Yacht Club, which has numerous unique characters that are being bought and sold for massive profits.

Hip-hop super producer Timbaland has shown vast interest in the NFT space, and now, he is looking to merge NFTs with the Metaverse thanks to his new project called Ape-In Productions. According to Billboard, this new media production company will be based in the Metaverse, and it will contain music as well as live performances that are sold as NFTs.

Interestingly enough, Timbaland has already signed a group to his label, and they are a digital one. The group is called TheZoo and all of the members are Bored Ape Yacht Club members. Lincoln Aperaham, Safari Ferrari, Oro Blanco, MoMoney, Wurdz Smith, and Congo are the characters that are included as part of TheZoo. They are dropping a new song on Wednesday and it will be produced by Timbaland.

“We’ve built a new entertainment platform in the metaverse that puts creative control and long-term ownership back in the hands of artists, a concept that is incredibly important to us,” Timbaland explained.

Paras Griffin/Getty Images for ASCAP Rhythm & Soul Department

NFTs and the Metaverse seem to be the future of music and entertainment, so it is only a matter of time before more record labels and artists follow suit.

