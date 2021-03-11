It's his birthday so millions of Timbaland fans around the globe are listening to some of their favorite hits that have blessed the music industry. The artist-megaproducer has been topping the charts and taking over airwaves for decades as his talents have blurred genre lines, but Timbaland didn't become a trending topic on social media today just because he's survived another trip around the sun. His fans have instead revisited his previous controversial statements said about his collaborator, late singer Aaliyah.



George De Sota / Staff / Getty Images

It was way back in 2011 when Timbaland sat down with E!'s True Hollywood Story where he detailed his life and career. At one point, he reportedly spoke about his time working with Aaliyah as they joined together on hits including "We Need a Resolution," "One in a Million," "Are You That Somebody," and "Try Again." In the interview, Timbaland admitted that he fell in love with a 16-year-old Aaliyah when he was in his 20s. When she was 15, she married R. Kelly.

"When I first met Aaliyah—it's time for the world to hear this, I'm gonna give a little secret. I was in love with her," the producer said at the time. "I said, But I'm not—she's just a baby, I'm old. I said to myself, 'I'm just gonna be her brother.' Oh man, I was fightin', I was fightin' a lot. A big war...but I loved Aaliyah."



Jason Merritt / Staff / Getty Images

He also admitted that he knew his wife, Monique, was the one because she resembled the late star. "When I first met my wife, I knew I was going to marry her because she looked like Aaliyah." The two tied the knot in 2008. Although this is news that has been shared repeatedly over the years, some people are just now finding out about this information and they've taken to social media to discuss it, especially in today's culture. These Timbaland quotes are typically revisited every few years, so check out a few reactions below.

