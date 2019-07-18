It's important to shine a light on hip-hop's iconic meetings of the mind, many of which transpire behind studio doors, never to be seen by the general public. Yet like jokes at a stand-up comedy event, music simply sounds better during a studio session, in which the creatives behind its construction stand present. With that in mind, one can only imagine what the Magna Carter Holy Grail studio sessions must have been like, given the powerhouse roster of talent behind it.

Brian Ach/Getty Images

Today, Timbaland came through to share a throwback pic of his experience working on Jay's twelfth studio album, alongside some of hip-hop's most enduring figures. From left to right are himself, Swizz Beatz, the Jigga Man, Pharrell Williams, and Rick Rubin, three out of five having contributed production to Jay's classic The Black Album. Of course, Magna Carter received a lukewarm response upon its arrival, likely spurred by the sheer weight of expectation associated with a Jay-Z release. Yet it's clear that the making-of process must have felt truly special, and it wouldn't be surprising if each man pictured holds the album close to their heart.

Respect to Timbo for sharing a piece of hip-hop history! Have you listened to MCHG recently? If so, how does it hold up?