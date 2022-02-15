Valentine's Day may be on February 14, but Verzuz is dragging out the loved-up holiday for another 24 hours. Tomorrow, R&B lovers will be tuning in to watch Anthony Hamilton and Musiq Soulchild croon out their classics on Verzuz and ahead of the shows, fans have already begun waging bets on what songs will be performed. This will obviously once again be a live show where fans are hoping surprise guests will make appearances, however, Verzuz has has received backlash after making a special announcement about this event.

Over on Instagram, Verzuz shared on its page that the Hamilton and Soulchild show wouldn't technically be a free event.

Those hoping to tune in to watch Verzuz on Instagram Live per usual will be disappointed because the platform also announced that things have changed.

"THIS VERZUZ WILL NOT BE ON IG. Watch on VERZUZTV.COM with the #TrillerVerzPass (LINK IN BIO to sign-up for a 14-DAY trial)," they penned in the comments. Fans of the series did not take this news well and let their voices be heard on several social media platforms. People complained about capitalism ruining a celebratory experience while others berated Timbaland and Swizz Beatz. Many have sworn off Verzuz and shared they did not plan on tuning in if it required some form of subscription or payment.

Check out a few complaints below and let us know what you think of this Verzuz update.