Timbaland. Scott Storch. If you don't know the names, either hit Wikipedia now or hold a gaggle of L's. Both legendary producers, both holding a respectable discography lined with platinum hits. And while they previously enjoyed a brief stint trying their hand at rap beef, the pair have since decided to buddy up, and put their musical minds together for an epic studio session.

In fact, the chilly instrumental was live enough to leave a commenting Boi-1da, himself a student of the game, literally frightened. Such is the expected side-effect of two veteran producers, each possessing a different yet valued skill set. Storch, a bonafide master of the keys, capable of crafting chord progressions in a virtuosic manner; this is, after all, the man responsible for "Still Dre's" iconic riff. As for Timbaland, his ear for rhythm and percussion is nigh unparalleled, as evidenced by his varied catalog. In this very video, Timbo's naturalistic instincts are revealed in full blown; even he knows he's shutting it down, as he coyly addresses the camera.

It's unclear when, and if, the fruits of their labor will see the light of day. We've long seen Storch amassing a vault of unreleased material, and while he consistently opens the door for potential collaborations, many of his biggest bangers have yet to see the light of day. Yet Timbaland has once again emerged at the forefront of the rap game, arguably revitalized in an exciting fashion. Case in point, his stellar work on Tee Grizzley's Scriptures. Perhaps this second wind is exactly what the once-rivals needed, and by proxy, what the rap game needs as well.