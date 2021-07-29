Tim Tebow is one of the most polarizing players in the history of the NFL. When the quarterback was drafted by the Denver Broncos, there were numerous questions surrounding his talent level as an NFL QB. He didn't have the fluid throwing motion that you would expect from a high draft pick, and his playstyle simply did not fit the mold. Eventually, Tebow had a fantastic campaign with the Broncos before bouncing around the league and fizzling out.

For the last few years, Tebow has been pursuing baseball although he hasn't been too successful. Now, Tebow is back in football although now, he is a tight end who wants a second chance at glory, with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Tebow made it to training camp with the Jaguars, and as it stands, he is fighting for a starting spot on the roster. Tebow has improved his physique specifically for the tight end position, and today, he received a huge ovation from Jaguars fans who went out to see the team practice today. As you can see in the clips below, Tebow is actually looking pretty good out there, and it seems like he could very well up with a roster spot if he keeps up at his current pace.

The tight end has a rapport with Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer, so perhaps the connections will work to his advantage once all is said and done. In the meantime, stay tuned to HNHH as we will continue to bring you the latest news from the NFL.