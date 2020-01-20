Former NFL QB Tim Tebow and 2017's Miss Universe Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters are officially husband and wife following their wedding at the La Paris Estate in Cape Town, South Africa. According to People Magazine, the 30-minute ceremony was attended by over 250 guests.

“I’ve been looking forward to three things,” said Tebow, according to People. “The first moment I see her in her wedding dress, the first kiss, and the first dance together as man and wife. It’s such a special night.” “I’ve been waiting my entire life for someone special, who I can spend the rest of my life with. I was waiting for the right person to come along. And now I’m marrying Demi. I can’t wait to see what our future holds. All of my dreams have come true. It was 100 percent worth the wait.”

Nel-Peters told PEOPLE:

“We’re both very traditional. We wanted to look back at the wedding and see that it was intimate, elegant, and traditional. We definitely wanted it to be something that we could look back on and know that nothing was dated. We want to remember this day for the rest of our lives."

As for the wedding cake, the couple reportedly opted for a "keto-friendly" cheesecake so Tebow didn't have to stray from his diet.