Tim Tebow's NFL career fizzled out pretty quickly despite just how popular he was during his playoff run with the Denver Broncos. Eventually, Tebow could no longer find work in the league and it forced him to go to baseball where he wasn't able to get out of the Minor Leagues. With that being said, Tebow had himself an amazing college career where he got to play for the Florida Gators.

While playing for the Gators, Tebow was an amazing superstar QB who actually won the coveted Heisman Trophy. This was a huge win for Tebow and as it turns out, Tebow has turned his trophy into an attraction of sorts, albeit for a good cause.

Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Idol Roc

In a tweet from Paul Pabst of the Dan Patrick Show, it was revealed that every single year, Tebow auctions off his trophy for charity. The way it works is simple. The highest bidder wins the trophy and they get to keep it for a year until the next auction is done. From there, the trophy is passed off to the latest winner of the auction.

At the time of this report, country singer Luke Bryan is the current keeper of the trophy, and soon, he will have to give it back as Tebow conducts another charity auction.

This is a very cool way to give back to the community, and if you're rich, the Heisman trophy can be yours, for the right price.