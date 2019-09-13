Tebow is getting lit up by the Twittersphere.
Tim Tebow was a beloved player in college while playing for the Florida Gators although once he got to the NFL, it was clear he just wasn't good enough. Tebow's throwing technique was Uncle Rico-esque and will most likely go down as one of the worst NFL quarterbacks of all-time. Now, Tebow can be found trying to get a baseball career off the ground although it's not really going too well for him right now.
Today, Tebow got himself into some trouble while appearing on the ESPN debate shoe First Take. Tebow was on the program to talk about California's "Fair Pay to Play Act" which was recently voted in. The act would make it so college athletes can be paid and profit off of their likeness being used, specifically in the form of jerseys. As it turns out, Tebow is completely against that and had some strong words about it.
Per Tebow:
"I knew going to Florida, my dream school, where I wanted to go, the passion for it and if I could support my team, support my college, support my University, that's what it's all about. But now, we're changing it from 'Us' from 'We' from 'My University' from being an alumni where I care, which makes college football and college sports special, to then 'Okay it's not about us. It's not about we, it's just about me.' And, yes, I know we live in a selfish culture where it's all about us but we're just adding and piling it onto that. Where it changes, what's special about college football. We turn it into the NFL, where who has the most money, that's where you go."
These comments had people extremely upset on Twitter and now, he's getting dragged all across the internet.
Check out some of the reactions below and let us know what you think of his comments.