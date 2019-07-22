Tim Duncan is back with the San Antonio Spurs, this time to kick off his coaching career.

The team announced on Monday that the future Hall of Famer has agreed to an assistant coaching position on Gregg Popovich's staff.

"It is only fitting, that after I served loyally for 19 years as Tim Duncan's assistant, that he returns the favor," Popovich said in a statement.

The Big Fundamental spent his entire 19-year NBA career with the Spurs, a span that was highlighted by 15 All Star selections, five NBA championships and two NBA MVP Awards. Duncan, 43, retired following the 2015-16 season and a couple of his former teammates, LaMarcus Aldridge and Patty Mills, are still on the roster.

The Spurs front court currently consists of veterans such as Aldridge and Rudy Gay, as well as 23-year old Jakob Poeltl and 19-year old rookie Luka Samanic. San Antonio had agreed to a two-year deal with free agent forward Marcus Morris, but he recently reneged once the New York Knicks offered him a one-year, $15 million deal.

Last season, the Spurs finished seventh in the Western Conference with a 48-34 record, as they tied the record for most consecutive playoff appearances with 22, dating back to the 1998 NBA Playoffs.