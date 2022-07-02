Tim Allen, the original voice of Buzz Lighter throughout the Toy Story franchise, criticized the new spin-off film, Lightyear, which sees Chris Evans voice the iconic Pixar character. Allen spoke about his opinion on the film during an interview with Extra, earlier this week.

“As I’ve said a long time ago, we talked about this many years ago,” he explained. “It came up in one of the sessions; I said what a fun movie that would be.”



Jesse Grant / Getty Images

Allen elaborated: “The brass that did the first four movies, it’s just a whole new team that really have nothing to do with the first movies. It’s [Tom] Hanks and I. There’s really no Toy Story’s Buzz without Woody. I’m a plot guy …it seemed to be a big adventure story. As I see, it’s not a big adventure story. It’s a wonderful story. It just doesn’t seem to have any connection to the toy. It has no relationship to Buzz. It’s just no connection. I wish there was a better connection.”

Lightyear was released on June 8th and ranks as one of the worst box office performances for Pixar to date, having grossed $156 million worldwide against a $200 million production budget. As for its critical reception, the film hasn't fared well in that regard either having received generally mixed reviews. In addition to Chris Evans, the film stars Keke Palmer, Peter Sohn, Taika Waititi, Dale Soules, James Brolin, and more.

The movie follows the actual Buzz Lightyear, a fictional space ranger who inspired the action figure featured in the original Toy Story.

Check out Allen's interview with Extra below.

[Via]