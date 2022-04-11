Like many of you music lovers, those conversations centering on "Is R&B dead?" can be quite daunting. We live in an era where there are more artists invading the industry—whether through major label deals or independently—than ever before in history. These entertainers take to social media timelines to market themselves and their talents, and every so often, a select few find themselves gaining traction thanks to an online movement. With so many sounds being delivered by the thousands daily, it can be difficult to pinpoint which artists are deserving of recognition.

Music executives develop carefully laid out plans to help artists go viral. They have certainly assisted creatives in attaining social media takeovers for brief moments in pop culture history, but we're seeing a rise in performers taking the reigns. TikTok may be a nuisance for some internet users but for others, the app has become its own marketable world. Music fans are tapping into artists that they probably wouldn't have come across if not for their FYP (For You Page), and musicians are unashamedly promoting themselves in a space that gives them artistic freedom.

"Tiktok has been an incredible opportunity for us. It’s allowed us to showcase our art in a way where it can be found by the people we make it for," Hip Hop-R&B duo T H R O N E told us. "Our debut album Lionfish took us more than one thousand hours to make, and we had no idea if the people who would enjoy it would find it, but because of TikTok, they have."

We've taken a gander at the R&B scene over on TikTok and while this list is far from comprehensive, we've selected just a handful of the incredible vocalists that are making waves on the app. Some are more well-known than others and most are independently carving their paths in the industry, but all have been working overtime to obtain their viral moments on the career-changing platform.

Check out our picks for this round of Generation Viral and let us know which artists you're vibing with the most.

Alex Vaughn - "MIRAGE"

Be prepared to hear much more from Alex Vaughn now that she's officially signed to LVRN/Interscope Records. The songbird reportedly inked her deal back in October 2021 and has been on the R&B radar for some time, but her latest single "Mirage" has solidified her as a mainstream contender. As there has been an uptick in her follower count across social media platforms, especially after she supported labelmate Summer Walker on her recent tour, Vaughn is quickly becoming an R&B favorite.





The DMV singer's "Mirage" lands as an anthem of sorts for those in relationships they can't quite seem to shake, and the title speaks to the feeling of falling in love with the illusion of someone you care for. Too often, we find ourselves smitten with what we expect someone to be or the potential of a future we've always dreamed of instead of who someone truly is. Vaughn carefully masters these emotions in her song, so stream Alex Vaughn's "Mirage" below to listen for yourself.

TikTok: @alexvaughn

Instagram: @alexvaughn

Kabwasa – “Westside Funk”

If you're looking for a good time, Kabwasa has arrived. The singer is a breath of fresh air in an R&B culture hell-bent on heartbreak and sneaky links—and he wants to get you on the dancefloor. From hosting private events where he performs unreleased tracks for his friends to TikTok fans showing off their best dance moves to his songs, this is an artist who will uplift even the sourest of moods and may even have wallflowers taking to center stage.

A standout track that has been the talk of the underground R&B circles is "Westside Funk," a classic vibe that will immediately draw Silk Sonic comparisons. Yet, don't be fooled; Kabwasa's goal isn't to mirror what has already existed but to transmute sounds he loves into an artform all of his own.





"I wrote this song as an ode to my hometown. I grew up in Watsonville, California, two hours south of San Francisco," Kabwasa told us. "As a kid, I heard a lot of music that represented the Bay Area and music that represented So. Cal, but there were rarely any artists representing the central coast of California. So, I took that into my own hands and made this song! I mixed some West Coast Hip Hop with some old-school Funk and arrived at this, that I call 'Westside Funk.'"

Check out Kabwasa's brainchild below.

TikTok: @kabwasa

Instagram: @kabwasa_

Dachelle - "Give Up"

If you've ever struggled with letting go of a bad relationship then Dachelle has the song for you. The singer is just starting to bloom on social media as she connects with a developing fanbase that is clamoring for her to release new music, and her single "Give Up" has become the Single Summer Anthem that the world didn't know it needed. On the track, Dachelle belts out relatable lyrics about dating someone that her friends and family weren't too fond of but it took a bit of time before she, too, realized that her situation wasn't the best fit.





"I used to hide you from the homies / They never liked you bro and even your mama knows / That you're a b*tch / And you never gave a sh*t about me or mine," she sings over a peppy production. "I'm not a quitter but I quit / You're just a waste of time."

Once she teased a snippet of this track, TikTok users were begging for Dachelle to release the full version, and she thankfully obliged. She's definitely an artist to watch as it's clear there is so much more untapped talent from Dachelle waiting to be shared, and we can't wait to hear what she cooks up this year. Stream "Give Up" by Dachelle and share your thoughts.

TikTok: @iamdachelle

Instagram: @iamdachelle

Ballad – “Orange”

With a name like Ballad, a viral moment is always on the horizon. This Angola-born singer is offering his take on Neo-Soul for modern audiences, and with thousands of videos using his viral hit “Selfish” uploaded to TikTok, this generation of R&B lovers can’t get enough. Ballad blends an ethereal ambiance reminiscent of DVSN, Maxwell, Robin Thicke, and other grown-folks vibes that have been on a resurgence in recent years. Inspired by icons like Marvin Gaye, Stevie Wonder, Prince, and Michael Jackson, the 32-year-old crooner easily matches with fans of genre-bending hitmakers like Miguel, Tinashe, and The Weeknd.





"Orange is a song about reconciliation. I wanted to peel back the layers and bare it all," Ballad exclusively shared with us about his single, "Orange." He added, "It’s about a time in my life when all I wanted was to be on good terms with someone I loved dearly. It was healing for me. I had no expectations for it. I just knew that it was a song I needed to put out. It's surreal how many people it's touching, and I’m grateful. My intention with my music is to have people feel something, heal something, do something. Orange has been doing just that for so many, and it's amazing."

Take a trip through the layers of Balled by streaming "Orange" below.

TikTok: @mrloveballad

Instagram: @mrloveballad

Mayyadda – “Black Girl Magic (Acoustic Remix)”

The initial version of this track was birthed while Mayyadda was working as a teacher. The singer-songwriter describes herself as an “eclectic mix of Neo-Soul vocals, folksy guitar, pop-style piano with trap beats sprinkled in for flavor,” and “Black Girl Magic” perfectly exemplifies that elucidation. The track began as a song she created with her students for a skit, however, it inspired her so much that, in 2016, she released the first version of “Black Girl Magic.” It was important for her to craft music that she "could have used as a young Black girl and still needed as a young Black woman," and it has inspired thousands of others in the process.





Mayyadda has amassed a supportive following that sits at nearly 118K on TikTok alone, and with over 1.1 million likes on the platform, her ever-growing fanbase has enjoyed watching her affirm herself through her own music. She told us, “It is my love letter to every single Black girl, woman, and femme: a reminder that though the world would have us believe that we are inferior or that we need to overachieve to have worth, we are magic, even at our most mundane.”

"For the fifth anniversary of its original release, it felt appropriate to return the song to the stripped-back vibe it had when I originally wrote it," Mayyadda added of this updated, acoustic version. "I challenged myself to produce, vocally arrange, add new lyrics, play every instrument, and create the artwork for this remix. I'm really proud of stretching myself artistically and I think it was a success." Her fans would agree.

Mayyadda’s new album, TRY&REMEMBER, is currently available on streaming services.

TikTok: @mayyadda8

Instagram: @mayyadda

Felix Ames - "Shoestring"

The buzz around sounds coming from Felix Ames is on a meteoric rise. There are several artists that are deserving of the praise they receive and Ames is certainly a talent that can't be denied. As we've already mentioned, Funk and Soul are receiving new life as a younger generation bends classic sounds into our current musical culture, and Ames is singing his way to the front line of the wave with his single, "Shoestring."





The Milwaukee-raised, Los Angeles-based artist recently chopped it up with Lyrical Lemonade where he discussed how the pressures of life aided in a shift in his music-making—sounds that he has dubbed to be "Sunday afternoon Soul music."

"In the last year and a half or so, I went through twenty years worth of hardship as far as family sh*t, finances, and mental health, it put a lot of pressure on me to really choose this as a career again and get back to a place of stability," he told the publication last month. "So it just gave me a raw sense of yearning when it came to the music I was making…I could’ve easily been saying blah blah blah the whole entire song, but you still feel it in my tone of voice and production; there is this yearning, but also this warmth at the same time, which is why I think people gravitate towards it."

Experience Felix Ames's "Shoestring" below.

TikTok: @felixames

Instagram: @felixamesfelixames

Ïnnü - “Soulcatchers”

The soulful, slow-burning sounds of ïnnü have been sparking a flame on social media. His “itsfckboyszn” screenname—which is also the name of his album, FCK Boy SZN—is just but a hint at what fans can expect, but before listeners tap into any potentially heart-pulling lyricism, they are captivated by a production that will have you nostalgic for R&B classics. His musical journey began back in 2014 as a Hip Hop artist, but he decided to follow his Soul/R&B passions. After attending YouTube University and studying videos to perfect his voice, he also picked up a few other skills: "audio workspace, audio engineering, mixing, mastering, recording, producing."

Although ïnnü allows for listeners to fall on their own interpretations of his music, he did offer a "breakdown" of the track so audiences could gain a better understanding of his creative process.





"This song is not what people think. It sounds like a love song between a couple but it's not," ïnnü shared with us. "It's a song about connecting to your soul/self and not the mundane worldly materialistic things and lifestyles. To keep it real, I wrote this song specifically to me. The ending portion [includes] affirmations I made to my soul whenever I lose my way so I don't forget my promises I made."

"My inspiration for my lyrics really just comes from my life. My crazy, crazy life," he added. "I tend to find vulnerability to be healthy, especially in writing music. As a pure student of the greatest artists and highly renowned songwriters of the '60s to '90s, I've learned writing songs from the soul lives the longest because people can understand pain, understand love, highs and lows. There's so much to explore that music can open doors to with just words and that's what I strive to do with my lyrics."

TikTok: @innuszn

Instagram: @innuism

Dreamer Isioma - "Sunset Drive"

It has been argued among those in love with Dreamer Isioma's music that the singer has remarkably been able to personify the indie-pop-R&B-Soul vibe that is emerging from "niche" branding to the mainstream. Dreamer has an innate ability to effortlessly meld genres in a way that is not only playful but professional, and there is a relatability in their music that listeners have found to be refreshing.





"When I began the project, I was just somebody who wanted answers," Dreamer told NME of their album Goodnight Dreamer back in February. "I had a lot of questions that needed answers, and as I was researching my philosophical questions about life and what is happening here, I kind of wrote my own answers." They added that the record ended up being "a science experiment through and through."

Dreamer's single "Sunset Drive" pairs perfectly with these increasingly warm days as we head into the summer months, and it is a needed staple for those whose playlists are poised for fun times with friends. Give Dreamer Isioma a listen and stream "Sunset Drive."

TikTok: @dreamerisioma

Instagram: @dreamerisioma

T H R O N E – “DUOTHANGZ”

This couple is not only making magic in the studio, but they're lighting up a TikTok audience. Hip Hop-R&B duo T H R O N E is storming through TikTok as they blend bars and melodies over hypnotizing productions. They're standing tall for communities that are underrepresented in mainstream media, especially in the music industry, and even with that added pressure, they make it all look easy for their growing fanbase.

They call their single "DUOTHANGZ" an "undeniable Southern bop" where they both were afforded the space to showcase themselves as individuals. The first half is keenly dedicated to Hayatheus, or H, shining a light on the rap side of the team while YVHIKV (yuh-hey-guh) holds down the latter portion of the single with her buttery vocals.

"The overlapping vocals and lyrics hyping each other up are all about what's so important to us, which is doing everything together, being a duo in music, a duo in life, and pursuing our dreams as a couple," they told HNHH. "T H R O N E is all about togetherness and healing. Many of our tracks are slower, more reflective and intense, but this one? This one is a special type of smooth hype you didn’t know you were looking for."



"During [these] last TikTok years we've been spending endless hours finding our style and talent together. Our inspirations are SUPER diverse, from The Gorillaz to The Fugees, from MF DOOM to Amy Winehouse, Earl Sweatshirt to Erykah Badu," they added. "Tiktok has been an incredible opportunity for us. It's allowed us to showcase our art in a way where it can be found by the people we make it for. Our debut album Lionfish took us more than one thousand hours to make, and we had no idea if the people who would enjoy it would find it, but because of Tiktok, they have."

Make sure to check out their debut album LIONFISH available on streaming platforms everywhere.

TikTok: @somerapcouple

Instagram: @somerapcouple

