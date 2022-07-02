Khaby Lame has seen nothing but success recently. Just over a week ago, Lame overtook Charli D'Amelio as the number one most-followed TikToker in the world. Now, he's setting his sights even higher.

In a recent encounter with TMZ, Lame said he'd love to break into film acting. When asked who his biggest acting idol is, Lame responded without hesitation: Will Smith.

Pietro S. D'Aprano/Getty Images

Lame's project manager, translating the TikTok star's Italian, said that "he started to dream about being an actor when watching The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air, so he's always been his idol and he wants to be like him." TMZ then asked if that meant Lame wanted to start by being on a sitcom, and the TikToker shook his head. "No, he's going to be in a movie, and hopefully someday with [Will Smith]," said the project manager. Lame then addressed the camera, breaking into English, saying, "Hey Will, wait for me. I'm coming to make a film with you." He laughed.

Lame was then asked to comment on Will Smith's now-infamous Oscar slap from earlier this year. Lame responded by saying that he still respects him as an actor, and that people deserve second chances. He went as far as to say that if Will was looking for a comeback, he would love to be a part of it.

Lame's come a long way in just a couple of years. At the beginning of 2020, he was working in a factory in Italy, and got laid off when the pandemic hit. He started making TikToks simply because he was bored.

