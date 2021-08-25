Most online games and challenges are harmless, innocent moments that seem to bring the world together. On TikTok, tens of millions of users join in on the fun by sharing their takes on dances (like the "WAP" trend), trying out strange food concoctions (like the watermelon with mustard pairing), and reviving years old songs to share their stories (like J. Cole's "She Knows"). TikTok doesn't usually make statements about their trends because they come and go in waves, but this latest Crate Challenge has caused so many injuries that the company has come forward.

In recent days, there has been an increase of videos showing people stacking crates in inclining then declining steps before doing their best to make it up and over. However, most people aren't able to make it and what viewers see are people crashing to the ground or even being hospitalized due to their injuries.



Mario Tama / Staff / Getty Images

“TikTok prohibits content that promotes or glorifies dangerous acts, and we remove videos and redirect searches to our Community Guidelines to discourage such content,” a spokesperson for TikTok reportedly told Fast Company. “We encourage everyone to exercise caution in their behavior whether online or off.”

This week, news began to circulate about one video that was shared online where gunshots were fired off as a group of friends attempted the Crate Challenge in Louisiana. Reports state that three people were shot and killed during that incident.

