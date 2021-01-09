A popular TikTok creator has been hit with a lawsuit. On the social media app, there is a collective known as the Hype House and they earn a living by creating content. It's reported that several members live together in a Los Angeles mansion and together, they've amassed 90 million followers. In recent months, TikTok users have been highlighting Hype House's Tony Lopez as they've created minute-long videos alleging that he has been engaging in lurid activities with minors. On Friday (January 8), multiple outlets have reported that Lopez is now facing a lawsuit by two underaged girls who accused him of sexual battery and emotional distress.

According to Entertainment Tonight, the minors claim that the 21-year-old social media star "lured, persuaded, coerced and groomed to either engage in physical sexual acts and/or send illicit and obscene child pornographic images of themselves." Lopez is accused of knowing that they were underage.

The accusers are known only by their initials, and H.L., who was 15-years-old at the time of her alleged encounter in January 2020, says she told Lopez she was 16 but later admitted that she lied about her age. In the lawsuit, she makes claims that they engaged in "oral and vaginal sex" on Jan. 4 and then later allegedly had sex again on Jan. 19 and Lopez's Nevada residence. H.L. states that Lopez told her that he wanted to keep "their relationship a secret due to her age."

Accuser C.H. reportedly states that she was first invited to the Hype House by its 22-year-old founder, Thomas Petrou, in April 2020. Her age is unclear, but the lawsuit shows she claims Lopez asked to meet up with her for sex and requested nude photos. Once accusations about Lopez began to circulate on TikTok, C.H. says she received threats from the internet star's fans.

"These allegations are not at all true," Lopez said in a statement given to TMZ. "I never sent nudes to these women and didn’t ask them to send me pictures either. And, I certainly wouldn’t have sex with someone who told me they were underage. This whole thing seems like a money grab to me. I’m going to fight it to the very end. I will not allow them to continue to slander my name and attack my character."

Hype House's Thomas Petrou and Chase Hudson are also being sued by the girls for negligence.

[via][via]