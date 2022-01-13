A pair of social media stars have been gaining more attention and while that would be something to celebrate in their circles, reports state that one of them killed the other. As TikTok continues to rise in popularity, we're seeing this generation develop online personalities more than ever. Every day people are finding themselves TikTok famous by sharing all sorts of content, including Docquen Watkins and Rory Teasley.

According to ClickOnDetroit, Docquen and Rory were a couple who were somewhat well-known thanks to the latter's 222,000 TikTok followers on his "2Toopump4tv" account. Rory was known as "Everybody's Gay Best Friend" and would often dance in his videos, but last week, he was reportedly killed by his boyfriend.

While specifics have yet to be shared, authorities reportedly stated that the couple got into an argument over the shooter game Overwatch. Once again, details are unclear, but police did share that Watkins called the authorities to tell them that he got into a disagreement with his significant other who was "sleeping" on the couch. Upon arrival, they found Teasley unresponsive and rushed him to the hospital. It was there that he was declared dead.

Police reported that during their argument, Watkins choked Teasley to death. They dated for 10 years before this tragedy.

“We see far too often across the country these days when people resort to violence over trivial and insignificant disagreements,” Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said. “There is never a reason where violence is acceptable over a disagreement. Those who do so will be held accountable.”

Watkins is reportedly incarcerated without bond and is facing second-degree murder charges. He has two more court dates scheduled this month. Teasley's fans have flooded his comment sections to grieve his loss.

