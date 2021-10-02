Another TikTok star has lost his life and the public has been debating the circumstances surrounding his death. Gabriel Salazar was a 19-year-old viral social media influencer who boasted nearly 2 million TikTok followers prior to his death, and that number has only steadily increased after this tragic news was shared.

According to authorities in Texas, last Sunday (September 26), Salazar was driving a vehicle that housed three other people when officers attempted to pull the car over around 1:30 a.m. When the vehicle failed to stop, a chase ensued.

Authorities reportedly attempted to use a "tire deflation device" but it was said to be "unsuccessful" before news came over the radio that "the vehicle had rolled over and that it was fully engulfed in flames." Sadly, Salazar and the passengers—Jose Luis Jimenez-Mora, 41, Jose Molina-Lara, 23, and Sergio Espinoza-Flores, 36—were all pronounced dead at the scene. The passengers were all described by authorities as being "illegal immigrants from Mexico."

"In reference to the motor vehicle accident that occurred on Sunday September 26, 2021, we have been notified by Homeland Security Investigations that 3 out of the 4 males that died as a result of the accident were identified as illegal immigrants from Mexico," the Sheriff's Office stated.

Salazar's family launched a GoFundMe crowd-sourcing campaign that earned tens of thousands of dollars in donations. "Gabriel loved his family and was always horsing around with her sister and little brother," wrote the cammpaign's organizer. "He was always there with a big hug and smile, and his family will never forget those warm moments. He was so funny with a quiet sense of humor and sarcasm."

