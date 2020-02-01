While TikTok is currently being investigated for being a "national security risk" and a "counterintelligence threat" Massachusetts fire officials are worried about something else since sending out a warning letter on a recent viral challenge. According to CBS News, users on TikTok are participating in an "outlet challenge" that requires them to slide a penny behind a charger partially plugged in a wall socket, to cause a spark.



Chesnot/Getty Images

The wild and incredibly foolish move has been happening at schools, leading one campus to evacuate the premises. "This behavior is very dangerous and has potential to cause serious damage to property as well as serious injury to students," Plymouth Chief of Police Michael E. Botieri told the publication, adding that "anyone involved will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law."

Because of the rise in the challenge, an official letter was sent to all fire marshalls for schools after a mother sent a concerned letter to a fire department. "Alert them to this challenge, advise them to, not only look for signs of fire play like scorched outlets, but to have conversations about fire and electrical safety with tweens and teenagers," State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey wrote.

Please, don't try this at home.