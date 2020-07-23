TikTok is launching an initiative to pay it's most popular creators directly for their content. The company announced they are creating a $200 million fund for the program.

Justin Sullivan / Getty Images

“Through the TikTok Creator Fund, our creators will be able to realize additional earnings that reflect the time, care, and dedication they put into creatively connecting with an audience that’s inspired by their ideas,” Vanessa Pappas, general manager of TikTok U.S., wrote in announcing the program. The $200 million fund will “help support ambitious creators who are seeking opportunities to foster a livelihood through their innovative content,” she added.

The company has not stated how much of the $200 million individual creators can expect to earn, nor what the exact criteria for being paid will be. They did not expand on guidelines creators will have to follow either.

The TikTok Creator Fund will begin accepting applications in August 2020. To be eligible users much be at least 18 years old, have a minimum of followers, which is currently unspecified, and “consistently post original content in line with our Community Guidelines."

Payment will be divided out regularly over the course of the year and is expected to increase over time.

TikTok is expected to grow from 37.2 million monthly users in 2019 to 45.4 million in 2020.

[Via]