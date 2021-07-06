TikTok has been experiencing widespread technical difficulties, much to the dismay of its hundreds of millions of monthly users. The news was confirmed by the app's support page on Twitter, who wrote that "The TikTok app is currently experiencing some issues, which our team is working quickly to address. Thank you for your patience!"

According to Variety, the app has been experiencing technical difficulties for over an hour, with initial reports first flooding DownDetector this afternoon. The main issue appears to center around videos not loading, though some users complained that they were unable to log into the app entirely.

Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Naturally, this temporary outage has already sparked much doom and gloom from the TikTok userbase, who were quick to make their voices heard on Twitter and beyond. It's unclear as to when the app will be back in full working order, though it wouldn't be surprising to see the course corrected in due time. In fact, a recent report from Snopes confirms that TikTok has returned to regular stability in certain regions, though the app's social media page has yet to confirm a successful fix.

Temporary though this outage may be, consider it a wake-up call highlighting the potentially fleeting nature of technology. Where else are we to receive such strange antics? From Billie Eilish's sudden burst of NSFW debauchery to The Griselda dance challenge that never quite took off, TikTok has given humanity yet another outlet to express, well, anything they so choose, really. We can only hope that those die-hard TikTok users jonesing for a fix can exhibit patience in the face of this sudden crisis.

For more on TikTok, be sure to check out our breakdown on how the app has impacted the music industry right here.

[via]