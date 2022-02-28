TikTok continues its quest to be the most popular social media platform. As Complex reports, on Monday, February 28th, the app announced that it will be globally expanding its maximum video length to 10 minutes – providing users with seven more minutes of potential content time per video.

Before the three-minute update in July of 2021, users were only able to post one-minute-long videos, limiting their creative freedom and expression within TikTok, therefore strengthening the appeal of long-form options like YouTube and Instagram, among others.

NurPhoto/Getty Images

"We're always thinking about new ways to bring value to our community and enrich the TikTok experience," a company spokesperson has said. "Last year, we introduced longer videos, giving our community more time to create and be entertained on TikTok. Today, we're excited to start rolling out the ability to upload videos that are up to 10 minutes."

The statement went on to share that the platform hopes to "unleash even more creative possibilities for creators around the world" with this major expansion, which some users have already been receiving notifications about on their own accounts.

While TikTok strives to compete with YouTube by offering up longer formats for videos, the OG video site has counteracted by launching YouTube Shorts, and Instagram has kept itself in the competition with its own variation of the short-form videos – Reels.

In other related news, over the weekend it was reported that a 15-year-old girl in Mexico accidentally killed herself while posing with a submachine gun that she found for a TikTok – read more about that here.

[Via]