Both Netflix and TikTok have imposed new suspensions regarding Russia in response to the country's invasion of Ukraine, last month. Netflix will no longer be providing service within Russia, while TikTok is blocking new content from the country.

“Given the circumstances on the ground, we have decided to suspend our service in Russia," Netflix announced in a statement on Sunday.

The streaming giant began operating in Russia less than a year ago where it has only less than one million subscribers. Additionally, Netflix is putting several of its productions ongoing in Russia on pause.



Sean Gallup / Getty Images

TikTok’s decision comes after Russia implemented a new law targeting the dissemination of information deemed to be false regarding Russia’s armed forces.

“Our highest priority is the safety of our employees and our users, and in light of Russia’s new ‘fake news’ law, we have no choice but to suspend live streaming and new content to our video service in Russia while we review the safety implications of this law,” TikTok said in a statement on its website on Sunday.

CNN, the BBC, Bloomberg News, and several other outlets have also stated that they will no longer be broadcasting in Russia.

