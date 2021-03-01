Tiger Woods was severely injured during a car accident last week as he broke several bones in his right leg and also shattered his ankle. It was a devastating injury to the legendary golfer who was gearing up to take part in the Masters next month. Since that time, updates have been coming out about Woods' condition and how he has been transferred to a new hospital.

On Sunday, numerous golfers at the WGC-Workday Championship honored Woods by dressing up in his signature Sunday uniform of a red polo and black pants. This tribute had a lot of fans saluting the players, including Woods, who made his first public statement since the accident, where he thanked the players for their touching tributes.

“It is hard to explain how touching today was when I turned on the tv and saw all the red shirts,” Woods said. “To every golfer and every fan, you are truly helping me get through this tough time.”

At this time, Woods' golfing future remains up in the air as his injuries will most likely keep him out for an entire year. Hopefully, the golfer will be able to get back on track, and we wish him a speedy recovery.

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images