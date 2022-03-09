Just last year, Tiger Woods got into a devastating car crash that left multiple broken bones in his leg. Woods was forced to get surgery on his lower extremities, and at times, there were concerns that he would have to consider amputation. In the end, Woods did not have to go through any of those things. Instead, he has been on the road to recovery, with many wondering whether or not he could participate in the Masters next month, which is the biggest tournament of the year.

Today, Woods is being honored by the PGA Tour as he will be inducted into their Hall of Fame. It is going to be a very special ceremony, and Woods has already arrived at the venue with his family.

Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

As you can see in the video clips below, Woods was showcasing his legs in a pair of shorts, and they seem to be doing just fine. Woods isn't walking with much of a limp anymore, and if you are a fan, you can't help but think he might be back in time for next month. Of course, he hasn't let on about that just yet, however, fans should remain somewhat hopeful.

Even if Woods retired today, he would still be the game's biggest legend, even if he doesn't have the most Major wins. Let us know if you want to see Woods back, in the comments below.