Tiger Woods has reportedly been removed from the wrongful death car accident lawsuit filed by the family of a former employee at Woods' Florida restaurant.

According to reports, the estate of Nicholas Immesberger sued Tiger and his girlfriend, Erica Herman, who operates as the restaurant's general manager, claiming Nicholas was overserved alcohol at the restaurant in the hours before his fatal crash.

The suit originally claimed that Nicholas stayed after a bartending shift at the restaurant on December 10, 2018, and was served to the point of "severe intoxication" before getting in his car and driving away, according to TMZ. Furthermore, the family said Tiger and Erica knew Nicholas had an alcohol problem and shouldn't have allowed him to be served in the first place.

However, Tiger's attorney, Barry Postman, says the family has now decided to voluntarily remove Woods' name from the lawsuit.

