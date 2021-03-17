Tiger Woods was injured in a nasty car crash just a couple of weeks ago. The accident has caused a whirlwind of rumors to hit the web about Woods' state of mind when he was driving. The legendary athlete reached out to his fans for the first time just last week, ensuring them that he was going to get better. Regardless, the police are investigating the cause of the crash, even though Tiger was the only person involved. The icon can be charged with reckless driving if police decide to go that route, and they will use the black box to determine if Tiger was speeding.

Tiger released a new statement on Tuesday, engaging his fans once more. "Happy to report that I am back home and continuing my recovery," Woods said in the state.

"I am so grateful for the outpouring of support and encouragement that I have received over the past few weeks. Thank you to the incredible surgeons, doctors, nurses, and staff at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center and Cedars Sinai Medical Center. You have all taken such great care of me and I cannot thank you enough."

Tiger continued, "I will be recovering at home and working on getting stronger every day."