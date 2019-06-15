Just recently, we reported that Tiger Woods and his girlfriend Erica Herman were hit with a wrongful death lawsuit from one of their employees, Nicholas Immesberger's, family, who believed the Hotel Woods owned with his girlfriend was to blame for over serving their son alcohol prior to his car crash. And now, Woods' stream of bad luck seems to be continuing, as news sees his ex-wife pregnant with an ex-NFL player. The two divorced back in 2010 following Woods' cheating scandal, and it has been reported that she has since dated wealthy businessman Jamie Dingman and coal magnate Chris Cline.

Wood's former wife, Elin Nordegren, is expecting a baby with former NFL star Jordan Cameron, who played for the Miami Dolphins, Page Six has revealed. The Swedish beauty Elin, 39, was just spotted showing off her baby bump at a sporting event for the son she shares with with Woods, Charlie, near her Florida home. Sources have told Page Six that Elin has been dating former Dolphins and Cleveland Browns star Cameron, 30, for more than two years, but the couple has kept their relationship extremely private. Another source reportedly said that, “Elin is very private, she has been dating Jordan for a number of years, and they have kept their relationship very under wraps. Her friends are so happy for her because he is wonderful. Both Elin and Jordan have previously said they’d love to have more children, and Elin’s kids with Tiger, Sam and Charlie are really excited about having a new little brother or sister.”

While Woods made a historic comeback to win the Masters in April and was congratulated by President Trump awarding him the Presidential Medal of Freedom at the White House, Elin has been quietly expecting a child with Cameron, who also has a son Tristan, 10, from a previous relationship. It is believed Nordegren - who is said to have been quietly living with Cameron at her North Palm Beach private community - will give birth in the fall. It is not believed they are yet engaged.