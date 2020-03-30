Britney Spears lit up the stage for an iconic performance at the MTV Video Music Awards in 2001, dancing alongside some exotic animals and carrying a snake around her neck. As Tiger King continues to blow up as one of the most riveting documentaries of the year, fans of the series noticed that one of the principal characters, Dr. Bhagavan Antle, was actually on stage with the pop star during the performance.

Newly resurfaced photos show Tiger King star Doc Antle in the background as Britney Spears sang her hit single "Slave 4 U" during the exotic-themed performance. The doctor is seen handling a giant tiger as Spears does her thing, getting ready to electrify the crowd.

Another shocking photo has also hit the internet, showing Britney Spears seated in the audience following her performance. Surprisingly enough, she was sitting right next to Carole Baskin, owner of Big Cat Rescue and one of the most important characters in the doc.

Tiger King fans are going insane at the revelation that both Doc Antle and Carole Baskin were somehow involved in the iconic VMAs performance.

In other news related to the series, Joe Exotic has filed a $94 million lawsuit against the feds and one of his ex-husbands, John Finlay, has gotten new teeth since filming his parts for the show.

