One of the definitive markers of the early days of the pandemic was the Tiger King craze that blew across social media. The Netflix original docuseries followed controversial big cat keeper, politician, and now, prisoner, Joe Exotic.

The series also introduced us to other figures such as Carole Baskin, Bhagavan Antle, and Erik Cowie, who was tragically discovered dead in a friend’s New York apartment last week.

According to TMZ, Cowie, who worked for Exotic as a zookeeper, has no living family, meaning that his body could end up in a mass grave if not claimed by anyone.

In instances like this, New York law says that a close friend is able to claim remains. Unfortunately for Cowie, his pal Joe Exotic is still locked up in prison, but another Tiger King star has stepped up to the plate.

TMZ reports that Jeff Lowe and his wife Lauren will be taking their friend’s body back to their zoo in Thackerville, Oklahoma, where they intend to give him a proper send-off.

Apparently, the couple is even considering live streaming the memorial service via Facebook so that friends and fans (Cowie became a fan favourite quickly after the series was released) can say their goodbyes.

The Lowe’s plan to spread Cowie’s ashes beside those of his favourite Liger, named Django, who passed away last year.

The zookeeper was just 53 years old. RIP.

