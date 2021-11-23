The release of Tiger King 2 has placed the controversial docuseries back in the spotlight. Carole Baskin sued Netflix and Tiger King producers over the use of her likeness and Joe Exotic has been giving regular updates from prison regarding his health. While he has reportedly been transferred to a medical facility to treat his cancer, another Tiger King star has reportedly passed away.

According to reports, Jeff Johnson, a former reptile dealer, shot himself following an argument with his wife.

Johnson appeared in Tiger King but for a brief moment as he spoke about Carole Baskin and Joe Exotic's legal issues following her filing a lawsuit against her nemesis. Police in Oklahoma have reportedly stated that Johnson and his wife were having a disagreement inside of the garage to their home when he shot himself right in front of her.

A Medical Examiner did list the 58-year-old's cause of death as a suicide and the incident occurred days after Tiger King star Erik Cowie was found dead of chronic alcohol use. Meanwhile, Joe Exotic continues to petition for his release from prison. He remains incarcerated on charges related to the alleged plot to murder Carole Baskin.

Exotic has denied any wrongdoing.

[via]