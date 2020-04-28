The wildly popular Netflix docu-series Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness picked up insane ratings earlier this month because of all the twists and turns presented. The show follows Joe Exotic, a flamboyant big cat zoo owner, who has an intensely personal rivalry against Carole Baskin. His hatred for her ended up earning him a long-term prison sentence after he allegedly paid somebody to murder her.

One of the main plot points presented in the series surrounds the disappearance of Carole Baskin's ex-husband Don Lewis. Many people, including Joe Exotic, suggested that Baskin is responsible for the murder of her ex-husband, feeding him to the tigers so that his remains were never found. Don Lewis' lawyer has a different theory.

Speaking with Nancy Grace, Don Lewis' attorney Joseph Fritz said that he believes the man was killed. However, he doesn't think it happened the way Joe Exotic suggested.



Marc Piscotty/Getty Images

"What I had heard was that he was strangled from the backseat of an airplane over the Gulf [of Mexico] at 50 feet and dropped out over the Gulf," he said, describing the crime in true Scarface fashion. "Don Lewis, he was terribly cheap while he was very wealthy. He was cheap beyond belief. What would have lured him more than anything else is a good deal on an airplane. So that's what I assume happened -- that he got lured up to the Pilot Country Estates to look at an airplane."

What do you think about this new development?

