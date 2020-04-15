After spending a month in quarantine, you've either fallen into the Tiger King trap or you're still on the edge about going through the now eight-episode saga involving Joe Exotic, his harem of husbands, Carole Baskin, Jeff Lowe, and a bunch of big cats. If you have subjected yourself to the Netflix docu-series, you know just how badly Exotic wanted to be famous. Thanks to Netflix, he has succeeded. His fame may reach a whole new platform soon because the eccentric gay cowboy is reportedly in talks to host his own radio show from prison.

Joe Exotic's husband Dillon Passage, who is shown in later episodes of the show, has confirmed that the Tiger King is currently communicating with one station who appears willing to give him his own radio show from behind bars.



Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

"This radio station here in the US wants him to have his own radio show from inside the prison," said Passage to Metro UK. "It’s kind of mind-blowing."

Without offering up any details about the show or its legitimacy, we cannot confirm where it would stream at this time.

Are you here for a Joe Exotic radio show/podcast from prison? The newfound star is currently serving a twenty-plus year bid for murder-for-hire, targeting Carole Baskin in the plot.

