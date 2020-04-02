The currently incarcerated star of Tiger King, Joe Exotic, has been placed in isolation behind bars after cases of coronavirus were reported at his previous prison facility, according to his husband, Dillon Passage. Following the immense success of the Netflix docu-series, Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness, which explores Exotic's life in the big cat conservatory world prior to his incarceration, Passage, a 24-year-old bartender and the "tiger king"'s fourth husband, was interviewed over the phone by Andy Cohen for his SiriusXM series, Andy Cohen Live. While Passage doesn't explicitly state whether his husband has tested positive for coronavirus or not, he reveals that the prison where he's being held has "put him on COVID-19 isolation” because in “the previous jail he was at, there were cases" of coronavirus.

Passage also discusses his husband's reaction to the show, noting that while Exotic hasn't been able to watch the series due to his current circumstances, he is “ecstatic” about its success. Passage revealed that “once this show dropped, [Exotic] was getting hundreds and hundreds of emails to his jail mail.” He also explained that the show was initially “supposed to be about the big cat underworld, but then Joe got arrested and it completely changed the whole dynamic." Exotic is currently serving a 22 year sentence for attempted murder-for-hire and animal abuse; however, Passage insists he has “no intention of leaving” his husband. “I’m not just gonna dip out and abandon him when he needs me most.” Catch the full interview below:

