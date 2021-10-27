It feels like it was just yesterday that the world was absolutely taken over by the antics of Joe Exotic and his big cats. The first season of Tiger King hit Netflix in March of 2020, and at the time, the original docuseries was all that anyone could talk about. Now, the streamer has returned with more.

Earlier today, they released the wild new trailer for Tiger King 2, which further details how the first season changed the cast’s lives, and what Joe has been up to during his time in prison. “When you think you’ve seen it all, you haven’t quite seen it all,” a voice at the beginning of the clip says.

Over the course of two and a half minutes, we’re reintroduced to key players like Carole Baskin and Jeff Lowe, who have both been keeping busy since the series first premiered. The latter took over ownership of Joe’s farm (although he was reportedly recently booted out for not paying rent), and the former had a stint on Dancing With the Stars last year.

“There’s an innocent man in prison,” Joe says over a phone call. “Everybody from the zoo is out there making money, and I’m paying the price for every one of those people. If you give a damn, it’s time to speak up.” In the trailer, our Tiger King himself also refers to Lowe, and his wife Lauren as “two rabid dogs in a goldfish bowl,” as footage shows the couple getting into bed with another woman.

From the looks of things, we may also be getting some answers into the mysterious 1997 disappearance of Don Lewis, who was married to Baskin at the time. Some have speculated that she may have had something to do with his death, although that remains a rumour for now.

Tiger King 2 is set to hit Netflix on Wednesday, November 17th. Do you plan to watch? Check out the trailer above and let us know below.

