Tiffany Pollard, otherwise known by her Flavor Flav-deemed nickname "New York," has been one of the most polarizing personalities to ever step foot into the reality TV realm within the past 15 years and counting. Now she's set to bring it all back to the beginning with the recently-announced reunion special for her successful spinoff series I Love New York.



Image: Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Originally airing on VH1 from 2007 to 2008 and producing two guilty pleasure seasons, I Love New York catapulted Tiffany into an even bigger sensation than what she had already become as a contestant (twice!) on Flavor Of Love. "The HBIC is BACK," tweeted VH1 in an official Twitter announcement, confirming that she'll be reuniting with past contestants and that it will be titled I Love New York: Reunited. The special is set to air a month from now on November 23, which is sure to be a perfect appetizer of entertainment right before Thanksgiving.

Making things even better, I Love New York: Reunited will be hosted by famed actress and FOX Soul's Cocktails With Queens host Vivica A. Fox and is expected to see fan-favorites like season 1 winner Tango, season 2 winner Tailor Made, runner-ups Buddha, Chance and a long list of other classic "characters" returning. Even if you can't stand the direction of reality television currently, there's no denying that seeing New York's exuberantly loud personality once again will make for primetime gold. Also, who doesn't want to see what some of these dudes have been up to in the past 10 years!

Tiffany Pollard returns for I Love New York: Reunited on November 23 at 8/7c on VH1.