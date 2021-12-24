If there was anyone with who Tiffany Haddish would speak about her personal life, it would be Hollywood Unlocked's Jason Lee. The two are good friends and Lee even accompanied Haddish to Colombia where the actress celebrated her birthday, and it looks like the two have sat down for an intimate interview. A preview of the chat has been shared and it shows Haddish speaking about her relationship with her ex-boyfriend, Common.

Recently, Common also spoke with Hollywood Unlocked about their breakup and said that they were so focused on their careers that they weren't feeding or nurturing their relationship. Haddish seems to contest that on Lee's FOX Soul series.



Jerritt Clark / Stringer / Getty Images

Because of their relationship, Lee was already aware that the relationship between Haddish and Common had ended. However, Haddish claims she learned that it had gone public after Lee and her publicist emailed her a PEOPLE article about the breakup. Several people in both camps knew the relationship was over, says the actress, because she called about having her items removed from Common's home and sent to her residence.

"I'm fine with it," she says of the end of the romance. "I miss him. I miss him from time to time, but that's with any relationship you might have. You miss them, but I'm fine with it. It's cool." Lee mentioned his interview with Common and the rapper saying it was their schedules that kept them apart. It wasn't an excuse Lee believed and he asked Common if he likes being with famous women.

"He might be the type of person that never really settles with somebody, maybe he's like, you know, like a bee going from flower to flower to flower," she said. "I don't know. I wish him nothing but joy and happiness, you know. He will always be cool." Lee told her that was a "PC answer."

"I was disappointed," Haddish says of Common's remarks about their breakup. "I was very disappointed. I was like, 'Oh, OK. 'Cause that's not what you told me, but OK.'" Of course, Lee wanted to know what Common told her, but she answered, "That's between us."

