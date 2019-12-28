During this holiday season, Tiffany Haddish is connecting with her Jewish heritage. Haddish has previously admitted that for over 10 years she'd worked bar and bat mitzvahs, but it wasn't until she met her father in her late twenties that she'd discover she was an Eritrean Jew. Not only did Tiffany throw herself a bar mitzvah, but she released a Netflix comedy special, Black Mitzvah.



Emma McIntyre / Staff / Getty Images

“I didn’t know anything about Judaism for a long time,” Tiffany said in an interview with Alma, a website with a target audience of young Jewish women. “As I got into that profession as an energy producer, I started learning more and more about the Torah. I could really relate to it. And when I met my father, it really resonated with me. I was like: This is what I am. I did my 23&Me, and it said the same thing. I [thought], well, I can’t deny this. I wanna claim it.”

December 22 through December 30 is Hanukkah, and it looks like Tiffany is celebrating—and learning—about the religious Jewish festival. Haddish took to Instagram to show off her menorah while admitting in her caption that she needed a few lessons about how to light the candles appropriately.

"Ok y’all I got it right," she wrote. "Thank you to my Jewish sisters and brothers on teaching me! For years I have been lighting the extra candle on the last day. That’s what happens when you teaching yourself or hanging with other that are like just as long as we lit we good. #happyhanukkah #stilllearning." Check it out below.