There's been a bit of speculation about what's really going on between Tiffany Haddish and Common. The pair have been photographed together over the last few months, and the gossip train has continued to chug on by, spreading rumors about the pair's secret relationship. Recently, Tiffany Haddish shared a photo of herself and Common after they visited a painting class, and Beyoncé's mother Tina Knowles commented, "Beautiful couple" with a red heart. The message further fueled the gossip fire, but during her visit to The Real, Tiffany addressed the rumors.

"That's my friend, he been my friend for a while," Tiffany said. However, if the rapper wanted to change things, the actress is open to it. "But if he wants to date me, I will date him!" Tiffany puts Jeannie Mai, who's dating Jeezy, on the spot and asked her help on snapping an emcee. "Give me some advice, how do you date a rapper?"

After the hoots and claps subsided, Jeannie told Tiffany that if she really wanted to go out with a rapper, she just has to make sure she's selective. "Before you worry about what they gotta do, make sure you got your eyes on the right one," Jeannie Mai said. "'Cause it's not just any of 'em." Tiffany quipped that she sees that Jeannie and Jeezy "are on bikes and stuff" and "going to Jamaica." It's apparently a vast difference from the rappers Tiffany used to date because she claims they're all in jail. Check out the funny clip below.