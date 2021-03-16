It was a historic moment for Tiffany Haddish after she took home her first Grammy Award win. The famed comedian has endured her fair share of struggles in her life that she's spoken about candidly in past interviews, including physical abuse at the hands of her mother and spending much of her youth in foster care separated from her siblings. The road to success was windy and difficult for Haddish, and that's why her fans shed tears while watching the moment she learned that she'd taken home the Grammy Award for Best Comedy Album for Black Mitzvah.

In a clip she shared to her Instagram, Tiffany Haddish was on set of Kids Say the Darndest Things when her producer alerted her that she was a Grammy winner. In the caption, Haddish wrote, "The Producers decided to tell me I WON a Grammy while I was interviewing these two young ladies Lauren and Ava, that want to someday be president of the United States of America."

"I was flooded with a such a since of accomplishment and relief," Haddish added. "I kinda didn’t know what to say. I just wanted to cry but I knew it would have confused the babies. So I decided to use that moment to teach and share my feelings. Thank you @recordingacademy for the honor." In the video, the actress spoke directly to the young girls as she motivated and encouraged them to defy all the odds. Check out the moving moment below.