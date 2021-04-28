Tiffany Haddish Stars In Ty Dolla $ign's "By Yourself" Music Video

Ty Dolla $ign, Jhené Aiko, Bryson Tiller, and Tiffany Haddish all show up for the "By Yourself" music video.

Last fall, Ty Dolla $ign released his stacked third studio album Featuring Ty Dolla $ign, and it arrived chock-full of high profile collaborations. The 25-track effort boasted features from Kanye West, Roddy Ricch, Big Sean, Anderson .paak, Kid Cudi, Post Malone, Musiq Soulchild, Kehlani, and several other mainstream music acts. One track that particularly stood out, however, was "By Yourself," a summery, soul-sampling track featuring Jhené Aiko and Ty's frequent collaborator Mustard.

Now, the song has a music video that's just as bright as its production, as Ty Dolla $ign has just shared the official visuals for the revamped version of "By Yourself" that also features a guest verse from Bryson Tiller.

The vibrant music video for "By Yourself" boasts clear, bright blue skies and an all-around vibe that leads one to believe that the Featuring Ty Dolla $ign standout cut really has what it takes to be a huge record this summer. Bryson Tiller and Jhené Aiko both make appearances in the video to perform their contributions to the track, but one of the surprising faces that makes a cameo in the video is Tiffany Haddish. The Grammy award-winning comedian and actress pops up at the start of the video, and she even busts a few moves side-by-side with Ty Dolla $ign.

