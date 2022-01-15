There have been a number of comedians who have come forward to openly mourn the loss of Bob Saget. The famed Full House dad was recently found dead at an Orlando hotel, and as the Medical Examiner works to confirm a cause of death, many of those who knew Saget have shared fond memories. Despite his controversies, Saget has been deemed by those who knew him as a kind-hearted person, and prior to her recent run-in with the law, Tiffany Haddish spoke about her encounters with the late actor.

We previously reported on the news that Haddish was arrested in Georgia on suspicions of a DUI after she was allegedly found asleep in her vehicle. Reports have stated that she has been filing her forthcoming movie Haunted Mansion in Atlanta. Prior to her arrest, Haddish spoke with Extra about meeting Saget many years ago.



Rich Fury / Staff / Getty Images

“My first memory of him is when he came into the comedy camp and I got on stage and to tell some of my jokes," she said. “He goes, ‘Good, that’s good. Now keep the time.’ Like, stick to time.” Saget was referencing that she had a three-minute mark and went over it during her routine. “I was going over the time... I wanted to tell my whole story.”

She also gave an update on her life, saying she's been keeping busy while mentioning a "loss." Fans have interpreted this as being about her breakup with her ex-beau, rapper Common. “My career is blowing things out of the water, my life, because I’m a human, it feels like it’s in shambles, but it’s not. I’m just sad because I’ve had some losses.”

