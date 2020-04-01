There have been rumors about a Girls Trip 2 film for the better part of a year, but Tiffany Haddish says it just may come to fruition—in a different form. Last year, the Girls Trip star told Page Six that even though the first film was a massive success at the box office, studio executives haven't moved forward with the sequel. “I’ve even written a script for it. Me and the girls punched it up and made it good," Tiffany said back in May 2019. "They don’t want it. We understood how much money could be made, and they don’t want to pay it. So I doubt it."



Nicholas Hunt / Staff / Getty Images

In a recent interview with Huffington Post, the actress shared that during this COVID-19 quarantine, she's been in regular contact with her Girls Trip co-stars Queen Latifah, Regina King, and Jada Pinkett-Smith. The film was a breakout performance for Tiffany Haddish—who only made $80K for her appearance—and she claims that the studios won't move forward because production is asking for "too much money."

Nevertheless, the four stars of the film decided to hop on video conference calls to iron out a new script as a unit. “We might decide not to even make it ‘Girls Trip,’” the actress told Huffington Post. “Maybe we’ll do a different story just in case no one wants to make ‘Girls Trip 2.’” Did you enjoy Girls Trip enough to head back to theaters for a sequel?

