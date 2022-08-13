Tiffany Haddish has managed to create quite the name for herself within the past few years. The stand-up comedian and actress has grown in popularity due to her loud outbursts, explicit personality, and comical characters. While she's been able to garner thousands of fans, her journey in the entertainment industry was far from easy.

Haddish has been very open about her past, often speaking about how she was poor and homeless. Fortunately, things have changed for the better, but the comedian still fears things could go wrong. "When I started making a little bit of money," she told Cosmopolitan, "I started trying to figure out how to create generational wealth... Now I have a surplus of money, but I’m still afraid of being poor again."

Now that her bank account looks nice, she's been able to turn down deals that don't resonate with who she is. She told the magazine about a time she turned down a whopping $10M to post something on social media. When explaining why, she stated, "... my soul is worth more than that to me. My spirit, my integrity, how I want to be able to look at myself in the mirror every day...I’d rather be flat broke than get money to do something that makes me feel like sh*t."

At the beginning of her career, Haddish would take acting roles just because-- but now, she thinks deeper. "Now, it's what seems like fun and what resonates with my soul," she told Cosmo.

