Days after she and 47-year-old Aries Spears were accused of sexually abusing a 14-year-old girl and her younger brother several years ago, the Girls Trip starlet has spoken out, although she admitted there's not a whole lot to be said on her part at this time.

"I know people have a bunch of questions," she wrote early on Monday (September 5). "I get it. I'm right there with you. Unfortunately, because there is an ongoing legal case, there's very little that I can say right now."

Tiffany Haddish attends the 2022 Grammy Awards -- Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The 42-year-old added that "while this sketch was intended to be comedic, it wasn't funny at all," also stating that she "deeply regrets having agreed to act in it."

"I really look forward to being able to share a lot more about this situation as soon as I can," Haddish concluded her post, which has the comment section turned off.

In the lawsuit that was revealed earlier this month, Jane and John Doe claim to have been traumatized for life at the hands of Spears and his fellow comedian, who they claim groomed their child selves into performing inappropriate, sexually suggestive acts in the name of comedy.





Haddish's attorney, Andrew Bretler, has vehemently denied the claims against his client, referring to it as a shake-down or an extortion attempt, also stating that plaintiff's mother has been attempting to "assert these bogus claims against Ms. Haddish for several years."

"Every attorney who has initially taken on her case – and there were several – ultimately dropped the matter once it became clear that the claims were meritless and Ms. Haddish would not be shaken down," the actresses' legal representative told TMZ. "Now, Ms. Morris has her adult daughter representing herself in this lawsuit. The two of them will together face the consequences of pursuing this frivolous action."

