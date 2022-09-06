A new lawsuit has drawn attention to a comedy skit that has caused Tiffany Haddish and Aries Spears to come under fire. In 2013 and 2014, Haddish reportedly paid Trizah Morris after they agreed to have Morris's two children, a 14-year-old girl and a seven-year-old boy, appear in what were supposed to be funny videos. Instead, the family claims that the girl starred in a skit that included mimicking fellatio with a sandwich and the boy was in a clip that also featured Haddish and Spears, with the former portraying his mother and the latter a pedophile that lusts after the child.

The skit with the young boy resurfaced, causing a firestorm of backlash. People called for Haddish and Spears to be "canceled," and amid the ruckus, Haddish returned with a statement where she admitted to deeply regretting "having agreed to act in it." Still, the accusers, now adults, claim that they were "groomed" and "molested" by the actors.



Randy Shropshire / Stringer / Getty Images

In a new update from Hollywood Unlocked, a platform owned by Jason Lee, one of Haddish's best friends, the comedian suggested that the lawsuit was set in place as a money grab. The outlet included a photo of Trizah Morris at Haddish's birthday party back in 2020 and shared that the former friends seemed to have a falling out after Haddish told Morris she couldn't help her with her comedy career.

It was also suggested that when Morris threatened to file a police report, Haddish encouraged her to do so. "I wanted to take responsibility and I was tired of being extorted," she reportedly told HU, adding that she was "relieved" when the skit surfaced.

Meanwhile, The Los Angeles Times reported that the accusers penned a letter to the District Attorney's office and demanded that Spears and Haddish be arrested immediately. Previously, Morris was allegedly told by a detective that because there are children being molested in the present day, their case wasn't a priority.

“This matter’s breadth and complexity require your jurisdictional powers and resources to tackle and end the ... depravity committed by Haddish and Spears,” the letter reportedly reads. “My brother and I are prepared to speak with investigators and prosecutors from your office and provide you with irrefutable evidence that substantiates our allegations.”

