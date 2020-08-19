She's happily in love with her man Common, but there was a time when Tiffany Haddish missed out on an opportunity to go to dinner with Drake. The comedian has spoken in the past about Drake canceling their date years ago, and she talked about it once again with Luenell for VladTV. Back in 2018, Tiffany, along with a number of other celebrities, starred in the music video for Drake's "Nice For What." According to Haddish, her friendship with Drake all began with the DM.



Nicholas Hunt / Staff / Getty Images

"I had no relationship with Drake whatsoever," Tiffany Haddish admitted. "I would explore it if he was trying to... What kind of personality do he got? What's the tea with him? He had slid in my DMs, I had no idea. I ran into him at a party and he was like, 'Man, I was in your DMs. I'm trying to get you to do my music video.'" Sure enough, when she checked her messages, she found Drake. After she was featured in the video, Drake told her that he wanted to take her to dinner.

However, he had to cancel at the last minute because of a "family emergency" that Tiffany believes had to do with Sophie Brussaux being pregnant with their son Adonis. Luenell then called Sophie a "stripper" before joking that she would have "risked it" to have Drake's baby. Check out the clip from the interview below.