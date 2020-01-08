After recently finding out that her dad is an Eritrean Jew, famed comedienne Tiffany Haddish took the liberty to completely embrace the religion of her patriarch as any newfound Jew would: have a Bat Mitzvah! She went a step further though and had herself a "Black Mitzvah," which she was more than happy to break down during her most recent visit to Jimmy Kimmel Live! yesterday night (Jan 6).

While the entire night looked pretty lit to say the least by the looks of her Instagram post on the night of (seen above), there was one special moment that stood out for her, and of course it involves none other than Beyoncé — well, more like Beyoncé's mom, Tina Knowles-Lawson, but still. While speaking with Kimmel on the subject of gift-giving, Tiffany said, "Beyoncé’s mom gave me the most beautiful Bible. Ms. Tina gave me the most beautiful Bible with this cross on it and everything, and I was like, is she trying to say, ‘Hey! You know you black, right?’"

Of course, many of you might be wondering how a person who birthed the biggest pop star in the world at the moment could be so off in terms of the religions, but the Bible did come with a diamond-clad crucifix so we guess it just balances out overall. Tiffany did make light of the gift from Ms. Tina, joking stating, "I read from that and the Torah everyday. I read from both. They start out the same." If it works for you, it works for us, too!

Watch the full clip from Tiffany Haddish's visit to Jimmy Kimmel Live! below: