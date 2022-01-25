Tiffany Haddish isn't letting her recent DUI get her down. Earlier this month, it was reported that the 42-year-old was arrested in Georgia after falling asleep at the wheel, but when she appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last night, the Bad Trip star managed to make a joke of the situation.

When Fallon pointed out that Haddish has been having a tough time lately, especially after her split from Common, she replied, "I can say this, Jimmy... I've been praying to God to send me a new man. A good man. And God went ahead and sent me four... in uniform."





She continued counting her blessings, "and now I got a really great lawyer, and we're going to work it out. I've got to get my asking of things to God a little better! The host responded, "yeah, you've got to be a little clearer!"

Elsewhere during her appearance, the Los Angeles-born comedian addressed the loss of her dear friend Bob Saget, who is said to have passed away in his sleep at 65 years old recently. "[He] was like a big mentor to me, a big brother, a father figure. He meant a lot to me," she told Fallon.

"Funny man. He was the first white man to ever tell me, 'just be yourself, just be who you are, Tiffany. Don't worry about nothing. Just be you.' That was huge for me."

Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

Haddish then shared that she's also been coping with the loss of her grandmother, which has been especially tough. "She saved my life. That's my heart. She was my soulmate. So that's been... really hard to process, all this grief."

After the late-night entertainer suggested that she turn her pain into art, the Girls Trip star teased, "I'm definitely making something out of it. My next special is going to be about grief. And it's going to be hilarious."

"Kids get to cry whenever they want to, wherever you want to. As an adult you can't do that," she comedically complained. "You can't cry at work like that, they send you home! I need my money!"

Check out footage from Tiffany Haddish's latest interview with Jimmy Fallon below.

