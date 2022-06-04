Tiffany Haddish is known for her comical behavior and acting skills, but now she's adding another adjective to her belt-- educated. The 42-year-old comedian took to her Instagram story to explain to her seven million followers that she's been embarking on a new journey.

While in a classroom, the "Girls Trip" actress looked enthusiastically into the camera and said, "Hey y'all, it's your girl Tiffany Haddish. I haven't been on here lately, that's because I'm getting educated." She went on the reveal that for the last three days, she's been attending one of the most prestigious schools in the nation-- Harvard University.

"I'm a student now," she yelled into the camera before giving a 360 of the room, "this is the class, BAM!" Haddish also added that she'll be receiving a certificate after completing her studies. "They said I wasn't gone make it, I made it. Don't be jealous," she said excitedly.

But of course, Tiffany wouldn't be Tiffany if she didn't crack a joke. The comic started sweetly, "Fill out your paperwork, you can get in too," before shouting, "No you can't!"

Filled with joy, the Los Angeles native continued to post clips onto her IG story. She recorded herself walking around the campus with her classmates and added, "Yesterday's price is not today's price." Haddish also showed off the river by the school, saying, "When you're learning by the water, you're learning everything. That means you're fluent with information."

The star also did TikToks and took pictures with her schoolmates.