As Kevin Hart is currently recovering from injuries sustained from a serious car accident last week, his friend and frequent collaborator Tiffany Haddish is stepping out to confirm that reports of Hart's recovery are solid and that she plans to get things back to normal just as soon as she can.

"He's OK. He's doing fine," Haddish recently told Entertainment Tonight, who inquired about her fellow comedian's condition. "As far as I know, from the last I heard, he's fine."

She would go on to give her own story of a time when Hart ridiculed her for an injury she once sustained in the leg, vowing that once her friend was all better, he'd be the butt of her own jokes in an act of revenge.

James Gourley/Getty Images

"He was making fun of me because I tore my meniscus," she recounted. "I was wearing a boot while we were doing press for Secret Life of Pets 2. I had a sleeve on my leg, a brace, and he was making fun of me, talking about, 'Tiffany, you ain't gonna get no man. Ain't no man gonna want you with a brace on your leg. You need to get the surgery.' And I said, 'I don't have time to get surgery. I'm gonna let my body do what it do and heal itself.'"

She added: "And look, I'm rocking high heels and I'm walking. I might walk with a limp, but call me a pimp. And now I'm gonna make fun of you. When you get back, moving good, Kevin, I'm coming for you. I'm coming for your back."